Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.46-12.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.351-12.501 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.34 billion.Universal Health Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $11.460-$12.160 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.08.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, reaching $157.01. 5,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,329. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

In related news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,335 shares of company stock worth $1,740,966 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

