Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Down to $16.94

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.94, but opened at $16.60. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 28 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $668.68 million, a PE ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.86.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 452.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.