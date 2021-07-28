Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.65 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 62,603 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 444,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after buying an additional 33,138 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $2,161,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $6,304,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WSM shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.62.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,234. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSM opened at $153.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.76 and a 52-week high of $194.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.21.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

