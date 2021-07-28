Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 6,800 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 268.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 279,749 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,137.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $290.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.82.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $240.00 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.60 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.00. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,033,678. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

