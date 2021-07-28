Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after acquiring an additional 64,393 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $4,451,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after buying an additional 70,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $1,581,595.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.22.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.07 and a 1-year high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.