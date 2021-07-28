Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,651,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 265.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

