Utah Retirement Systems Sells 200 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BIO opened at $702.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $631.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $472.84 and a fifty-two week high of $703.82. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

