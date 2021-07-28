Valvoline (VVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Valvoline has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.720-1.820 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.72-1.82 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Valvoline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VVV opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VVV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

