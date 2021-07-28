Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $297.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,033. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $210.50 and a 52-week high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.