Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Lifted by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 204.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $411.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,397. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $282.06 and a fifty-two week high of $415.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $390.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.