Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $72,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT stock traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $240.23. The company had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,085. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $171.02 and a twelve month high of $241.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

