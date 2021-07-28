Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,010,000 shares, an increase of 420.1% from the June 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,562,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $349,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.