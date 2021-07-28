Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 20.1% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Betterment LLC owned approximately 2.31% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $5,329,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,902. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.41 and a 12-month high of $227.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

