Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Down 96.0% in July

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VASO remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. 12,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,669. Vaso has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 3.27.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.