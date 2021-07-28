Veil Hits 24 Hour Volume of $495.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded up 30.6% against the dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $495.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,811.37 or 0.99888243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00029015 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.89 or 0.00963201 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00341136 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.14 or 0.00376714 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005814 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00064023 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004111 BTC.

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

