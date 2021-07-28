Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.58

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 1314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLDR. Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Velodyne Lidar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Velodyne Lidar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $2,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,520,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,610,034.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,549,870 shares of company stock worth $56,152,459. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

