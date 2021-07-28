Venus (XVS) Trading Up 66.3% This Week

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded up 66.3% against the US dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for $26.56 or 0.00067069 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $279.10 million and approximately $102.08 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,508,426 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

