Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $31.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 55,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 678,206 shares.The stock last traded at $31.19 and had previously closed at $31.17.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veoneer by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 63,957 shares in the last quarter. 13D Management LLC boosted its stake in Veoneer by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Veoneer by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veoneer by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 163,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Veoneer by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.