Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

VSTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Verastem from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Verastem in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Verastem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.75.

VSTM stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $562.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.78.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 17,019,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,687,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,809,000 after purchasing an additional 195,672 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Verastem by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,480,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verastem by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 354,952 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in Verastem by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,694,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 439,803 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

