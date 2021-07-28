Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total value of $610,713.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,777.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,954 shares of company stock worth $8,059,937 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 33.7% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSK traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,537. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

