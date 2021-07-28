Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 42.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,685,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Horizon by 777.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,171 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,794,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,192,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Raymond James started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,283,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,499,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,193,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,868,698.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,206,440 shares of company stock worth $22,494,989 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

