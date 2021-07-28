Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 560,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,892,200. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.15.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

