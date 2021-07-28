Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,944 Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

WWW opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.33. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,377 shares of company stock valued at $900,318 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWW. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.