Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 3,892 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,004 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth $916,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBU opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.83. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

