Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 4,620 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $1,296,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $1,573,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $1,819,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.17.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $71.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.68 and a beta of 2.56. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.41.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

