Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $349,000 Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNHI opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -806.50 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CNHI shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

