Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $373,000 Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $11,000,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $128.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.16. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.40.

In other Crocs news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,188 shares of company stock worth $1,131,194. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

