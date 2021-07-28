Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 456.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.15.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $84.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.53. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.36 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

