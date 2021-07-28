Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Verona Pharma worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRNA shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Verona Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $321.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.52. Verona Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $9.72.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.10). On average, analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Verona Pharma Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

