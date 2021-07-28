Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Verso posted earnings of ($0.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%.

VRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:VRS opened at $19.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.06. Verso has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Verso by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 231,005 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

