Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. On average, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $202.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.18. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $284.59.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.75.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

