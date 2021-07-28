Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vicor in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Vicor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VICR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

VICR opened at $107.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.52. Vicor has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $1,029,138.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,165 shares of company stock valued at $11,392,171. 33.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Analog Century Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 39.2% during the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 81,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 278.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the first quarter worth $1,659,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

