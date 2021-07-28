Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a growth of 99,100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,402,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VPER opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. Viper Networks has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

Get Viper Networks alerts:

Viper Networks Company Profile

Viper Networks, Inc manufactures and distributes LED lighting products It offers LED street lights, and parking lot and indoor lighting products, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Troy, Michigan.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.