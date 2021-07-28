Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a growth of 99,100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,402,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VPER opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. Viper Networks has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07.
Viper Networks Company Profile
Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Viper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.