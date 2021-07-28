Virgin Money UK’s (CYBBF) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CYBBF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Investec raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

OTCMKTS:CYBBF remained flat at $$2.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.