Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 110.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $142.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.