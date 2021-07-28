Virtu Financial LLC Has $960,000 Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 186.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $86.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.35. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.84. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

