Virtu Financial LLC Sells 40,370 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,370 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $337,085,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cloudflare by 49.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,327 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $64,481,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $42,182,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $1,401,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at $848,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 923,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,939,223 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NET opened at $115.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.93 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

