Virtu Financial LLC Takes $756,000 Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,457,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $561,311,000 after buying an additional 476,602 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,422,000 after buying an additional 745,825 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,227,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,617,000 after buying an additional 108,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,567,000 after purchasing an additional 689,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SKX shares. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

In related news, Director Morton D. Erlich sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $289,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

