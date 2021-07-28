Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $270.00 at Wedbush

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $250.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on V. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.92.

NYSE:V opened at $250.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $486.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

