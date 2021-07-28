Visteon (VC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.65 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. On average, analysts expect Visteon to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $107.90 on Wednesday. Visteon has a 1 year low of $64.22 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -513.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.