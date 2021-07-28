VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZIO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.01.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,314,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,741,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,565,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,843,000. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

