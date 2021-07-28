Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 83,031 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 1,464.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,031 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of IAA by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,948,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,616,000 after acquiring an additional 57,124 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA stock opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.37. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.72.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.