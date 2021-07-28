Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $5.09 Million in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 115,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Navistar International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the first quarter worth $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the first quarter worth $132,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Navistar International by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

NAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Navistar International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Navistar International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of NAV stock opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.88. Navistar International Co. has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $45.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.36.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Navistar International Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

