Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 91,772 WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 91,772 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 66,392 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $165,596.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,446.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $101,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,649,343 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.34. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

