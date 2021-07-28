Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 23,179 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,179 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Visteon worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VC. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

VC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Visteon from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VC opened at $107.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.83. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.81 and a beta of 2.02. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $64.22 and a 52 week high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

