Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,524 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 882,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50,380 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 30,910 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

RRR opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.45. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $46.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 2.56.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.30.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

