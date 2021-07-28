Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by Nord/LB in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.89% from the company’s current price.

VNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €63.89 ($75.17).

Vonovia stock opened at €56.06 ($65.95) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.55. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 52 week high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

