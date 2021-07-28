Vor Biopharma Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 4th (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma’s (NYSE:VOR) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 4th. Vor Biopharma had issued 9,828,017 shares in its IPO on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $176,904,306 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of VOR opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $472.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.06.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. Equities analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth $116,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

