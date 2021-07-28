Vulcan Materials (VMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Vulcan Materials to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Vulcan Materials has set its FY 2021 guidance at 4.850-5.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $4.85-5.30 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vulcan Materials to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VMC stock opened at $176.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $114.83 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

