Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wabash National stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $737.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 1.87. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $29,541.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

